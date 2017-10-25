Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Wearing These $54 Dresses

Have you ever found something you loved so much, you bought it in two different colors? Hailey Baldwin can relate.

The blonde bombshell turned heads at Drake's birthday party Monday in a barely-there spaghetti strap dress that flaunted all her curves. If you're looking for another LBD to add to your wardrobe, thank the model for finding this $54 piece.

The persuasive price tag isn't the only reason we love this dress. You probably didn't notice, but the rapper's birthday party wasn't the first time Hailey wore the budget find.

The IMG model, who is regularly seen wearing the budget-friendly and Aussie label, Meshki, proved this dress is a versatile closet staple in her latest Instagram.