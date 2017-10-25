Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Wearing These $54 Dresses

Splash News
Splash News
Have you ever found something you loved so much, you bought it in two different colors? Hailey Baldwin can relate.
The blonde bombshell turned heads at Drake's birthday party Monday in a barely-there spaghetti strap dress that flaunted all her curves. If you're looking for another LBD to add to your wardrobe, thank the model for finding this $54 piece.
The persuasive price tag isn't the only reason we love this dress. You probably didn't notice, but the rapper's birthday party wasn't the first time Hailey wore the budget find.
The IMG model, who is regularly seen wearing the budget-friendly and Aussie label, Meshki, proved this dress is a versatile closet staple in her latest Instagram.
Hailey showed off her figure in the same, curve-hugging frock in a different hue.
Take a cue on how differently the trendsetter has styled the pieces, for two respective day and evening looks. In the white dress, she has her hair tied back with a pair of over-sized frames to dress down for a casual day. In her party ensemble, the model paired the black dress with loose waves and strappy, sliver heels to complement the nighttime atmosphere. In the model's classic fashion, Hailey wore minimal accessories, which included a pair of hoops and sliver chain.
While the model is surrounded by high fashion and pals that like to spurge (Gigi Hadid, we're looking at you and your $11,500 Stalvey top handle bag), the It Girl is an expert in high-low fashion. We've seen her in Dior and Chanel but also Tony Bianco Diddy Stretch Booties ($161), Dr. Martens ($70)...and an even cheaper Meshki dress ($46), which she rocked during New York Fashion Week.
ESC: Hailey Baldwin, MESHKI Mini Dress
The model chose to pair the brand's white satin dress with a pair of Adidas sneakers over stilettos, providing comfort can be chic. With her hair in a sleek topknot, we're impressed by the trendsetter's ability to elevate another short, white dress.
As the weather cools down, use simple dresses like these as layering pieces. You can easily pair any of these dresses with a denim or military oversize jacket, a pair of thigh-high boots or if you're feeling adventurous, try wearing a long-sleeve button-up underneath, for a completely work-appropriate look.
The style guru has already found a look that works for her. Once you've mastered your own signature style, you'll have your daily uniform down, meaning you won't constantly be saying, "I have nothing to wear!"
Next time you find the deal of a century, make sure to buy it in black and white.
RELATED ARTICLE: Hailey Baldwin's Evolution From Cute Celebrity Kid to Stunning Model