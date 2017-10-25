Jessica Alba Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Cash and their young daughters are equally as excited to welcome the new addition with open arms. Our source said Alba's pregnancy wasn't "a surprise at all," adding, "It was always in the cards for them to have a third child. It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."

We recently caught up with the gorgeous mama herself, who quipped that baby No. 3 was most definitely her "last one."

So while the Alba-Warren brood will finally be complete, its loving matriarch has no intentions of scaling back on her business endeavors. "She is really dedicated to her company," a source told us. "She has said she will slow down once the baby is born, but everyone around her knows she is so dedicated and will still have her hands involved.