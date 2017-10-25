Paris Jackson's Stylist Shares Her Denim Obsessions

It's not an easy feat to dress up denim, but celebrity stylists do it every day.

Just ask Sonia Young, stylist to the up-and-coming Hollywood set (think: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet, Stranger Things' Joe Kerry and Paris Jackson).

When Sonia isn't dressing Paris in an embroidered, sheer Christian Dior dress for the VMAs or a bold, floor-length Yanina Couture gown for the GLAAD Awards, she's perusing denim options that would work just as well on the red carpet as it does at the grocery store.

"When dressing a client, first thing is first: I am always looking for soft fabric," noted Sonia. "For those unfortunate times I have no choice but to go for a rigid fit, I will always lean toward a button closure instead of zip—this still gives a vintage vibe."