Reality TV Love Triangles Over the Years

As if couple drama wasn't enough...

Love triangles occasionally pop up on reality TV shows. The most recent example: Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin says he and co-star Briana DeJesus are dating. He was previously married to cast member Kailyn Lowry and share a son, Lincoln.

"I actually don't know what their relationship status is," Lowry had previously said on E! News' Daily Pop. "And whatever it is I'm happy for them. As long as they're happy, that's fine with me."

The Bachelor and its spinoffs are ripe territory for love triangles, given the nature of the dating shows. One of the most shocking such sagas played out this past fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise between cast members Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.