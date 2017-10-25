Danielle Staub Reveals What Her Real Housewives of New Jersey Tagline Might Have Been

To quote the woman herself, Danielle Staub is back, bitches. The original Real Housewives of New Jersey firecracker made her long-awaited return to the Bravo reality show in the season eight premiere as a "friend" to the Housewives. Yes, she doesn't have a tagline in the opening credits—for this season.

"It's funny, 'cause I really didn't give too much thought to it. You would think I would have, but I didn't," Danielle told us. "I would have to say it would be, 'You think you know me, but you haven't gotten to know me yet'...Yeah, it would be something quirky and funny. I don't think I would be too serious with it, but I would have to give it a lot more thought than I have, to be honest with you."