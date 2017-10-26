Here's What Thackery Binx From Hocus Pocus Looks Like Now

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Devon Sawa, Casper

In Honor of Halloween, Here's an Ode to the Hottest Movie Ghosts of All Time

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gets Ed Sheeran's Stamp of Approval

Eminem

Is Revival the Name Of Eminem's New Album? See the Possible Clues in This Fake Drug Ad

It's been 24 years since one of the all-time hunkiest ghosts made his way into our lives, but we've never forgotten about him...

Yes, thanks to the release of Hocus Pocus in 1993, we met Thackery Binx. You may remember him as the talking black cat who helped Dani and Max Dennison when they accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters—the witches who turned Thackery into an immortal cat 300 years earlier.

However, we remember him as the hunky ghost at the end of the film who told Dani he'll always be with her before disappearing off into the distance with his sister.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Even in the form of an apparition, his long, flowing locks and dreamy blue eyes have stuck in our memories all these years, and every Halloween season, we're always reminded of him.

So where in the world is Thackery Binx today?

Well, his name is Sean Murray, and he's no longer a teenage ghost...

Find out what he looks like now by launching the video above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halloween , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.