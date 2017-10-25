James Franco Goes Full Jack Nicholson From The Shining to Scare Guests at Halloween Horror Nights

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub, RHONJ

Danielle Staub Reveals What Her Real Housewives of New Jersey Tagline Might Have Been

5 Things to Know About the 2017 Latin AMAs

Branded: Fall Decor

Fall Wreaths & Other Festive Decorations Under $100

Jack Nicholson, The Shining, James Franco

Warner Bros.; Getty Images

Watch out, Ellen DeGeneresJames Franco is the latest celeb with never-ending scares up his sleeve. 

The actor and his The Deuce co-star Chris Bauer recently went undercover at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights to give unsuspecting park goers the fright of a lifetime. Slipping behind-the-scenes of a maze modeled after The Shining, Franco donned a Jack Nicholson mask, red flannel and axe for the big event. 

Two words: Seriously creepy. 

Unbeknownst to the Halloween fanatics brave enough to take on the re-envisioned Overlook Hotel, it was actually James (or Jack Torrance) taking a swing at guests who rounded the hallways. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

The True Blood star was impressed by Franco's natural ability to horrify, noting, "This could be the hiatus job!" 

Aside from James and Chris, this year's Halloween Horror Nights has witnessed plenty of spooky celeb sightings. Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin cuddled up for a VIP date night with Travis ScottKylie Jenner and more, while Paris HiltonKendrick LamarBella ThorneAmber Rose and Justin Hartley have also all enjoyed the fright fest. 

Press play on the video above and prepare to scream!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Franco , Jack Nicholson , Halloween , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.