Kristen Bell Says 4-Year-Old Daughter Lincoln Is "Killing It" on Her Motorcycle

Kristen Bell seems fine having a little cool rider on her hands.

Last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her husband Dax Shepard revealed that he had gifted their 4-year-old daughter Lincoln, the eldest of their two girls, a mini electric motorcycle while the actress was waiting out Hurricane Irma in a Walt Disney World hotel in Florida. He also revealed that when she got home, Bell discovered the motorcycle's box, which showed the vehicle was meant to be used by teenager.

"Mommy went out of town for a few weeks to shoot in Florida and they were supposed to come with me and because of the hurricane, all the flights were canceled, and they could not get in pre-hurricane. And then the airports were also shut down post-hurricane. So we spent like three weeks apart, which is the longest we've ever been apart. And while I was out of town, Daddy bought Lincoln an electric motorcycle," Bell told E! News. "None of it's shocking."

The actress made her comments in a joint interview with A Bad Moms Christmas co-stars and fellow mothers Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn.