How to Master Fall Makeup in 15 Minutes

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Kerry Washington, E!ssentials, Fall Beauty

The seasons are changing, so your makeup routine should, too.

In the summer, dewy, glowing skin is a must, since you're playing up the natural lighting of your environment with highlighters and shimmering colors. As the sun fades into the fall sky, however, moodier makeup with deeper tones and softer finishes becomes the go-to. 

This fall, monochromatic looks, like Kerry Washington's pink-toned makeup, are the perfect way to maintain a natural glow. The warm-hued eyeshadow paired with a lip color with a similar pigment creates an impactful look that is wearable for all occasions and easy to achieve.

E!ssentials: How to Create Grunge Makeup

Since the weather is getting colder, prepping the skin is truly a game changer. Start by applying face moisturizer, serum, lip balm and eye cream to avoid dry skin during cold weather. Pro tip: warm the product in your hands, then press into the skin. 

Thankfully, the makeup routine isn't hard. With a little practice and tips from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we've got the fall makeup routine down. Follow the E!ssential steps below to recreate the look!

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 1

Step 1

Create your base with a mattifying foundation and concealer for a flawless complexion.

Sigma 3DHD Precision Brush, $20

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 2

Step 2

Apply a brown-toned shadow to crease of the eye to create dimension. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in Little Miss, $49

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 3

Step 3

For fall-inspired makeup, apply a deep peach or pink hue to the eyelid.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in Scandlous, $49

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 4

Step 4

Place the same eyeshadow to the bottom lid. 

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 5

Step 5

Use a pencil or gel pen to line the upper waterline and lash line.

Tarte Maneater Self-Sharpening Eyeliner, Now $15

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 6

Step 6

Apply mascara to the upper lashes.

Lancôme Monsieur Big, $25

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 7

Step 7

Warm up your cheeks with blush.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, $29

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 8

Step 8

In short strokes, fill in your brows.

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define, $24

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 9

Step 9

For a monochromatic look, select a lip color with a matte finish similar to your eyeshadow.

BareMinerals GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Weekend, $19

ESC: E!ssentials, Fall Beauty, 10

Step 10

Put on your fall accessories and head out the door!  

Baublebar Melina Pom Pom Earrings, $34

Baublebar Vipress Snake Ring, $52

With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

