How to Master Fall Makeup in 15 Minutes

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The seasons are changing, so your makeup routine should, too.
In the summer, dewy, glowing skin is a must, since you're playing up the natural lighting of your environment with highlighters and shimmering colors. As the sun fades into the fall sky, however, moodier makeup with deeper tones and softer finishes becomes the go-to.
This fall, monochromatic looks, like Kerry Washington's pink-toned makeup, are the perfect way to maintain a natural glow. The warm-hued eyeshadow paired with a lip color with a similar pigment creates an impactful look that is wearable for all occasions and easy to achieve.
Since the weather is getting colder, prepping the skin is truly a game changer. Start by applying face moisturizer, serum, lip balm and eye cream to avoid dry skin during cold weather. Pro tip: warm the product in your hands, then press into the skin.
Thankfully, the makeup routine isn't hard. With a little practice and tips from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we've got the fall makeup routine down. Follow the E!ssential steps below to recreate the look!
Create your base with a mattifying foundation and concealer for a flawless complexion.
Apply a brown-toned shadow to crease of the eye to create dimension.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in Little Miss, $49
For fall-inspired makeup, apply a deep peach or pink hue to the eyelid.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in Scandlous, $49
Place the same eyeshadow to the bottom lid.
Use a pencil or gel pen to line the upper waterline and lash line.
Apply mascara to the upper lashes.
Lancôme Monsieur Big, $25
Warm up your cheeks with blush.
In short strokes, fill in your brows.
Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define, $24
For a monochromatic look, select a lip color with a matte finish similar to your eyeshadow.
BareMinerals GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Weekend, $19
Put on your fall accessories and head out the door!
Baublebar Melina Pom Pom Earrings, $34
With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!
