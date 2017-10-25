DeMario Jackson Calls The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison an "A--hole"

According to DeMario Jackson, there is no love lost between him and Chris Harrison.
In an interview on The Rose Buds podcast on Tuesday, the former controversial contestant called The Bachelor host an "a--hole." Harrison has not commented.
Jackson, 30, made his comments five months after he shown getting booted off The Bachelorette season 13 by star Rachel Lindsay after a woman claiming to be his girlfriend had approached her and four months after production of Bachelor in Paradise was halted temporarily due to an alleged sexual misconduct scandal involving him and contestant Corinne Olympios. Warner Bros. soon said it had cleared the show of misconduct allegations and production resumed.
"Prior to the whole Corinne show, [Harrison] had a hard on for me as if like, I like, hooked up with his wife or something. It was crazy," Jackson said on the podcast. "I met this guy three total times for less than 10 seconds and he legit hated- like, when I say hate, like deep-rooted. Like him and I at the Men Tell All, we had like 30 minutes of battle and I'm like 'bro, Lexi- I was already told they put her up to it...And then he went to the press and talked all this s--t when we were in the middle of all this."
"It was to the point where like 100 percent I kept it real, I called Louie and I said 'If he tries this s--t when I do the sit down with Corinne, I will knock him the f--k out. Like period. Like straight up.' I was like, I just don't like the blatant disrespect for a man that I do not know, like bro, I met you three times for less than this," Jackson said. "And it's funny because the media will portray certain people in certain lights and what not, but he had a crazy hard on for me and I did not get it at all. It was nuts."
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
After the Men Tell All special, Harrison told E! News' Zuri Hall, Harrison talked about Jackson.
"DeMario's DeMario," he said. "You kind of take him for who he is. He's a loudmouth, he's funny, it's DeMario. You take him with a grain of salt, for sure. He said probably the most horrible, sexist, misogynistic things and then started jumping on Lee about being a misogynist. So if anybody should not be throwing stones in this glass house, probably DeMario."
Harrison did not elaborate. Jackson had said on the Men Tell All special that the woman who claimed to be his girlfriend on The Bachelor was his "side piece," which prompted the studio audience to grown.
"Decisions, I don't think, are his strong suit," Harrison said.
When asked during the podcast to describe Lindsay, the season's star, Jackson paused for several seconds, then laughed, saying, "No comment."
During the podcast, Jackson was also asked to give his thoughts on Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 36-year-old star of The Bachelor season 22, which will premiere in January. He was the runner up on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he competed for star Emily Maynard. Peter Kraus, who competed on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, was the frontrunner for the role of The Bachelor before Luyendyk was announced.
"It's like when you go to the store and they have like the regular brand and they have like the value brand," Jackson said on the podcast. "My next shirts are going to be straight up, 'Peter is my Bachelor,' like straight up. We all know. the whole world."
"People were like pretending that they wanted it. People were like 'Well, I think because he's removed and blah, blah.' And I'm like 'Yo, they brought a fake girlfriend on the show for me. This guy leaves his actual girlfriend for the show but yet he's the Bachelor because of that, but DeMario does it and it's different,' and I'm like, come on people."
"Come on, I mean, you can't have this...old guy with all these 23-year-olds who just want fame and Instagram followers," Like, that's common sense."
"I don't think a 23-year-old really wants to get married," he said. "But hey, wish them the best of luck, You never know."
Jackson also described Olympios as "wifey."
He about the fan and media attention given to him reuniting with Olympios at Maxim's recent Halloween party. The two have met up a few times, with friends, since the scandal.
"You know what, I was so naive to all of this, like, I legit, was like, 'This is gonna die down the next day.' And then it's like, 'OK, the next day.' And then it was a month later. And then two months later And now we're like, in October and I'm just thinking like, 'What the hell?' Can her and I, can we just have fun?"
He said the two are "friends."