Kevin Sorbo Alleges Gianni Versace Sexually Harassed Him in the Early 1990s

Kevin Sorbo is claiming he experienced an unwanted sexual advancement from the late Gianni Versace in the early '90s.

The actor—known for starring on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys—opened up about the incident on The Adam Carolla Show podcast Tuesday while discussing Harvey Weinstein's scandal.

"I've got my sexual harassment story," Sorbo told Carolla, recalling how Versace approached him in Italy where he was modeling at the time. "He wanted to meet me because of my height. At 6-foot, 3-inches, he wanted me to do fashion shows with these 6-foot tall women."