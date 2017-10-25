Danielle Staub Says It Feels "Amazing" to Be Back on Real Housewives of New Jersey: "I Feel a Lot Safer"

Danielle Staub is back!

The 55-year-old reality star made her return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month and on Wednesday she dished about the new season on E!'s Daily Pop with co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner.

When asked how it feels to be back on the show, Staub told the co-hosts it feels "amazing." She then shared, "I mean to have alliances and friendships that are real and forming them and keeping them tight around me, I feel a lot safer being Danielle."