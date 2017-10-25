Danielle Staub Says It Feels "Amazing" to Be Back on Real Housewives of New Jersey: "I Feel a Lot Safer"

Danielle Staub is back!
The 55-year-old reality star made her return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month and on Wednesday she dished about the new season on E!'s Daily Pop with co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner.
When asked how it feels to be back on the show, Staub told the co-hosts it feels "amazing." She then shared, "I mean to have alliances and friendships that are real and forming them and keeping them tight around me, I feel a lot safer being Danielle."
Where Does Danielle Staub's Triumphant Real Housewives of New Jersey Return Rank Among All the Rest?
Bravo
She continued, "I mean I say things that come out of my mouth, I think them for a moment and then I just say it, I don't really pause. So it left me a little compromised not having any alliances. This season's gonna go a lot differently."
When asked if she has a strategy for defending herself this season Staub said, "I'm just gonna feel safe and in my own presence just be me. I know people have my back this time and I'm not gonna be chased out of any place, I'm not gonna be...I'll be threatened I'm sure, I'm sure that will happen a few times."
See what else Staub had to say about her co-stars and past Housewives moments in the video above!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)