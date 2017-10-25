Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Vincent Herbert

It's over between Tamar Braxton and husband Vincent Herbert.

The TV personality and singer has filed for divorce from her husband, just one month before their ninth anniversary.

The two, who have been together since 2003, share one child, son Logan Herbert, 4.

"At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert," her rep told E! News on Wednesday. "Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone's love and prayers."

Braxton filed divorce papers on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, E! News has confirmed. She is seeking joint legal custody and primary physical custody of Logan, with visitation given to Herbert. She also wants the court to deny her husband spousal support. He has not responded.