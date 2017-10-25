Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

It was a sibling outing for Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson.

The brother-sister duo made a rare public appearance together on Tuesday and attended the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation and mother2mother dinner at Ron Burke's Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris, 19, and Prince, 20, held hands as they posed for pictures. The daughter of the legendary pop singer Michael Jackson wore a long, off-the-shoulder dress from Zac Posen Resort 2018 and accessorized her look with layered bracelets and necklaces. She was styled by Sonia Young. Her brother wore a sharp black blazer, crisp white button-down and jeans.

Photos

Paris Jackson's Best Looks

The two weren't the only celebrities in attendance. America's Got Talent judge and Project Runway host Heidi Klum was also there. Klum wore a pink and red floral ensemble with a red belt from Johanna Ortiz Fall 2017. 

The two siblings are obviously close. In September, Prince posted a picture of him and his sister linking arms at the wedding of family member Siggy Jackson, the son of their uncle Jackie Jackson who was a member of the Jackson 5. He also posted another picture of Paris on the back of a motorcycle and referred to her as his "ride or die."

 

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on

In addition, the two got matching tattoos earlier this year. 

This August, Paris honored what would have been her father's 59th birthday by sharing a picture of the two of them together from when she was a child.

"I will never feel love again the way I did with you," part of the photo's caption read. "You are always with me and I am always with you."

We hope the two siblings enjoyed their evening.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

