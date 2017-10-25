Total Divas First Look! Nikki Bella Tries on Wedding Dresses, Maryse "Freaking Out" Over Pregnancy & Brie's Comeback!

We're getting a first look at season seven of Total Divas!

In the newly released super tease, Divas vets Nikki Bella, Briie Bella, Naomi, Maryse, Lana and Natalya are facing huge life hurtles head on.

"I'm getting married!" Nikki says while trying on a super-sexy low-cut wedding dress. Meanwhile, post-pregnancy Brie definitely wants back in the wrestling ring. "I think we need to make a comeback," Brie tells Nikki.

We also see an emotional Maryse tell husband The Miz, "I don't know if it's because I'm pregnant, but I'm freaking out!"

Nikki Bella, Total Divas, Wedding Dress

E!

Meanwhile, Nattie says, "Well behaved women seldom make history. And that is what we're doing: making history." That's right!

We also get to meet new Total Divas stars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

Check out the action packed super tease to see what's to come on Total Divas!

