Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Met Princess Charlene and It Was Just the Cutest

Jessica Simpson and her little princess met a real-life princess on Tuesday.

While walking the red carpet at a kick-off event for the 2017 Princess Grace Awards in Los Angeles, the singer and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson presented Princess Charlene of Monaco with a bouquet of flowers. The three posed for photos and the little girl looked simply elated.

Maxwell wore a red embroidered dress with a black collar, a large red flower headband and sparkling silver Mary Janes, while Jessica sported a sleeveless black and white polka dot dress, paired with platform red pointed pumps from her branded line. The princess wore a black blazer over the shoulders, a gray plaid top and black leather skinny pants, paired with black pumps.

The event marked a rare red carpet appearance for Maxwell, Jessica and husband Eric Johnson's eldest child. They had also brought her, along with their 4-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson, to a charity event at a Dillard's department store in Texas in May. The kids' most recent celebrity event prior to that was a 2014 launch for one of their mom's collections. While the couple tends to keep the children away from the media spotlight, Jessica often posts pics of them on Instagram.