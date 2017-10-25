Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Joke About Having "So Many Babies"

Are Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner trying to tell us something?

The sisters promoted their makeup collaboration, the Kylie Cosmetics In Love With the KoKo Kollection, in a YouTube video released Tuesday—and seemingly poked fun at dual pregnancy rumors in the process. "Doing this collection with Kylie was really fun," said Khloe, who is reportedly expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson. "I don't think we expected to do it together."

"You are really easy to work with," Kylie told her, "and I feel like we just vibe."

"We totally vibe. "I don't care if I'm Kylie's older sister; I really respect that this is Kylie's business, and she built this business, so I think it's an honor to be a part of it," Khloe, 33, said. This was a full-on collab., and I loved working with her, because I got to learn a lot about [her]."