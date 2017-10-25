Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Attend Guy Oseary's Vow Renewal While Mila Kunis Misses the Big Event

Exes spotted in Rio de Janeiro!

As A-listers flocked to Brazil to celebrate talent manager Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves' vow renewal, famous exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were in the crowd. 

The two stars joined famous faces like Dakota Johnson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock, Matthew McConuaghey, David Arquette, Owen Wilson and Madonnaat the ceremony set at the arms of the Christ the Redeemer statue. 

According to an insider, Kutcher even helped during the Kabbalah ceremony. "Owen Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Sacha Baron Cohen and Anthony Kiedis lifted the chuppah together off the ground as they said their vows," the source noted. 

However, it seems like he and Moore—who were married for six years before their separation and eventual divorce in 2013—kept their distance. As the source told E! News, "All of the celebs were sitting on one side of the aisle and Michelle's family was on the other. Demi Moore was seated next to the Edge and Helena Christensen. Although Ashton was standing at Guy's side, Demi seemed entirely focused on Guy and Michelle and she didn't look at Ashton at all."

The insider added, "After the ceremony, a wedding feast was held at the home of Luciano Huck. Guests were shuttled from the ceremony to the reception in vans. Demi shared a van with Owen Wilson and Spike Jonze. She stayed separate from Ashton."

E! News learned they left the reception within five minutes of each other and took separate vans to each of the locations even though many of the celebrities were sharing. "They talked to some of the same people separately, but they were not seen interacting at all," the source said. 

Meanwhile, Kutcher was missing a date because his famous wife, Mila Kunis, is busy doing press for A Bad Moms Christmas in Chicago. 

