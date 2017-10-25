How Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Makes Winged Eyeliner Red Carpet-Worthy

Bold liner is achievable if you learn from the best of the best! Follow the steps below and watch the video above!

Step 1: Using a cotton swab, clean skin with a micellar water, so the foundation goes on smoothly.

Step 2: Rubbing the product in with your fingers, apply the La Mer The Moisturizing Gel Cream to the face, eye cream under the eyes and lip balm. This will prevent makeup from looking cakey.

Step 3: With a powder brush and swiping motions, apply La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 to the face and neck. Pro tip: Mix two or more foundations to create the perfect hue. No one is the same skin tone year round.

Step 4: Apply a concealer that's one shade lighter than your foundation to conceal and highlight the face, using a "reverse contour" method (aka apply to the cupid's bow, peak of the forehead, high points of the face).

Step 5: Set makeup with setting powder.

Step 6: Apply Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Blush in Peach Beach to the apples of the cheek.

Step 7: Use Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal on the flat portion of the cheekbones and temple of the forehead.

Step 8: Go slow when drawing liner, tracing the shape with shadow from the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pro Palette. Start the wing from bottom of waterline going out, then align with end of your eyebrow.

Step 9: Fill in the shape with Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel in 77. Make sure you're looking down to ensure it's sharp and even.

Step 10: Place eyeliner to the top and bottom lash line to make the eyes pop.

Step 11: Add MAC Extended Play Mascara to the lashes.

Step 11: Apply with Too Faced Peach Kiss Lipstick in Doll Face to the lips, then add MAC Lip Pencil in Oak for a very nude lip.

Step 12: Finish with La Mer The Mist, a setting spray.