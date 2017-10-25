How Realistic Is Grey's Anatomy? Meet the Real Doctors Behind the Scenes in New Episode of Post-Op

Despite what you may have heard, Grey's Anatomy isn't just about hot doctors learning lessons while sleeping with each other.
It's also a fairly realistic medical show, according to the real doctors who work on it. E! News has your exclusive first look at this week's episode of the webseries Post-Op, which features Grey's Anatomy executive producers and real-life doctors Zoanne Clack and Fred Einesman.
Clack has been with the show since the first season and has written several episodes, and Einseman joined in season 11.
ABC
"We sort of make sure that all the medicine is as close to real as possible," Einesman explains of his and Clack's role behind the scenes.
He says that since there are so many different kinds of doctors on the show, they have to rely on a variety of experts to make sure they're getting things right, which makes for a lot of interesting phone calls, as he describes in the clip.
After a brief hiatus last week, this week's new episode of Grey's goes back in time a whole 10 years to reveal the events leading up to Megan's (Abigail Spencer) kidnapping, while present day Megan and Owen (Kevin McKidd) hash out old wounds.
The full episode of Post-Op can be found on ABC.com and the ABC app at 10 a.m. PT, and Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.