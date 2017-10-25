How Realistic Is Grey's Anatomy? Meet the Real Doctors Behind the Scenes in New Episode of Post-Op

Despite what you may have heard, Grey's Anatomy isn't just about hot doctors learning lessons while sleeping with each other.

It's also a fairly realistic medical show, according to the real doctors who work on it. E! News has your exclusive first look at this week's episode of the webseries Post-Op, which features Grey's Anatomy executive producers and real-life doctors Zoanne Clack and Fred Einesman.

Clack has been with the show since the first season and has written several episodes, and Einseman joined in season 11.