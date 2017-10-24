A-Listers Flock to Rio de Janeiro for Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves' Vow Renewal

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic
Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves may be throwing one of the most star-studded vow renewals of all time.
The talent manager—who works with celebs like Madonna and U2—and the Brazilian model tied the knot again today in Rio de Janeiro, according to social media posts from guests. The vow renewals come 11 years after they first said "I do" in 2006.
Oseary confirmed the festivities himself, writing on Instagram, "Today is a special day in my life.. My marriage to my Brazilian princess.. A new and exciting chapter begins in just a few hours.. RIO-October 24-2017 #Luckyguy #LOVE #Family #ONE"
We're told the couple rented out the entire Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro, which was needed for their massive, celebrity-filled guest that included stars like Ashton Kutcher, Dakota Johnson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Soleil Moon Frye, Chris Rock, Matthew McConuaghey, David Arquette, Owen Wilson, Madonna and many more.
Us Weekly reports the newly minted husband and wife exchanged vows in front of the famed Christ the Redeemer statue. Dakota Johnson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassie and more were photographed in front of the landmark.
The ceremony and events leading up to it were all captured by the celeb attendees.
Madonna was spotted riding horses on the beach ahead of the big day. She also took to her Instagram story to share videos of herself getting primped with a facial mask so she "glowed" like the bride ahead of the wedding, and she shared a photo with three of her children once they were all done up and ready for "wedding bells."
U2's Bono also shared a video from behind-the-scenes of the big day.
Celebrity jeweler Jen Meyer even managed to capture an awesome, A-list group pic!
Meanwhile, Guy and Michelle have been together since 2004. They originally wed in 2006 and have four children together.
Congratulations to the happy couple and their family!