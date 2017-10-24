American Horror Story: Cult Leaves Us Wondering Where We Go From Here

"This is too screwed up...even for you."

It was only a matter of time before American Horror Story: Cult really embraced some weird sex stuff, so good on Winter (Billie Lourd) for standing up and saying no to the three way with the gay detective and her own brother, which was supposedly going to impregnate her with the next messiah.

It was a ritual Kai The Councilman just made up, because he's truly and completely disgusting as well as terrifying. He's now got his own private cult army running security around town, because he basically owns the city council. And now, everyone on this show is either in the cult or dead.