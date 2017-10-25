Happy Birthday, Ciara! 8 Times She Slayed Us With Her Dance Moves

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

How Gwyneth Paltrow Turned Starting a Lifestyle Brand Into the Logical Next Step for Celebrities

Sean Hayes, Ellen DeGeneres

Will & Grace Star Sean Hayes Reveals Health Scare After Recent Hospitalization

Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr.'s Wife Jill Goodacre Reveals Secret 5-Year Battle With Breast Cancer

Happy Birthday to you, Ciara!

The singer turns 32 years old today, and she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Not only did she welcome her second child—a baby girl named Sienna Princess—into the world with hubby Russell Wilson, she's also been busy raising her 3-year-old son, Future, all the while continuing on in her successful career.

Speaking of the music, this year also saw Ciara sign a new deal with Warner Bros. Records with whom she's working on her seventh studio album.

Photos

Ciara's Pregnancy Style

Though she's been tight-lipped about it, she did tell Harper's Bazaar, "I want to make the world dance."

And we wouldn't expect anything less because that's truly what she's always done.

In fact, as we ring in her 32nd birthday today, we're celebrating some of her most badass dance moments throughout the history of her career. From busting out that now-famous Matrix move in "Goodies" to giving us all the #goals in "Ride" to getting groovy even while pregnant, it doesn't matter when or where, Ciara's capable of breaking out some seriously fierce moves.

See for yourself by watching eight of her most epic dance moments in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.