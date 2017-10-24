Khloe Kardashian's Good American Partner Shares Best Jeans for Your Body Type

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has Paige. Kaia Gerber is now representing Hudson Jeans. And if you don't know Khloe Kardashian is all about Good American, you may be living underneath a rock.

"I love how timeless denim is, and seeing old trends making a comeback is my favorite part!" said Khloe.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star isn't the only one breathing new life back to throwback styles. Even if you are caught up on your celebrity denim brands, you may not recognize Khloe's partner and brand co-founder Emma Grede, who celebrated the season five launch by sharing her best denim tips and tricks.