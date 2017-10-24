Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Get Real About Marriage, Kids and Holiday Traditions

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell are dishing about family life!

The Bad Moms Christmas actresses and co-star Kathryn Hahn sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and talked about everything from marriage to their kids to holiday traditions.

While talking about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, 34-year-old Kunis shared that she doesn't get annoyed with her husband. "My husband does not annoy me," Kunis told us.

Bell then replied that she was "just gonna say the same thing" about her husband Dax Shepard.