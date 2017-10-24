Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Settles With Porsche in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Meadow and her lawyers alleged that the Porsche Carrera GT "lacked safety features...that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash."

The suit alleged that Porsche knew that the specific car in Paul's case "had a history of instability and control issues." The company, however, reportedly "failed to install its electronic stability control system, which is specifically designed to protect against the swerving actions inherent in hyper-sensitive vehicles of this type."

For those who don't recall, law enforcement ruled the cause of the crash was a result of speeding at rates between 80 and 93 MPH. However, according to the lawsuit, Paul's driver Roger Rodas may have only been going between 63 and 71 MPH when he lost control.

The lawsuit alleged that a "defective" seat belt prevented Paul from escaping the vehicle before it caught on fire and that he was burned alive as a result.

"The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car," Meadow's lawyer Jeff Milam said in a statement to E! News in 2015. "It doesn't belong on the street. And we shouldn't be without Paul Walker or his friend, Roger Rodas."