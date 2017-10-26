Jennifer Lawrence's Luxe Life: All the Ways Hollywood's Most Relatable Star Indulges in the Finer Things

When she's in New York, Jennifer rests her head on a (presumably very luxurious) bed in the Tribeca loft that she purchased for over $9 million. That condo is also in a celebrity heavy enclave—Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively live in the building that is billed as one of the most paparazzi-proof in the city. JLaw's unit boasts an elevator that opens directly into the apartment, a bathroom (complete with soaking tub and steam shower) that would be at home in any of the world's finest hotels and access to a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace. This spring, while she was abroad filming Red Sparrow, she rented the unit out for over $27,000 per month.

To shuttle Lawrence back and forth between her two homes and all of the international filming locations and extravagant press tour stops (she's frequently in London, Paris and the like), she travels like, well, a queen. The actress has made no secret of her love for flying private, whether it's divulging to Conan O'Brien that she gets what appears to be a Queen-sized bed to shuttle her to promotional appearances for the final Hunger Games or not-so-sarcastically admitting to Vogue that PJs, as they're often called, are her one big indulgence.

"I have such a hard time flying commercial," she told the magazine. "I always want to—it's cheaper, it's easier—but there can be 300 lovely people at the gate and one crazy person who ruins it for everyone, so flying private is great because I don't have to worry."

Of course, ever the immensely likable and self-aware actress, she added a deadpan, "Is that relatable enough for you?"