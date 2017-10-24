John Mayer Marks One Year of Sobriety With Personal Message to Fans

John Mayeris opening up about his drinking habits.

On Tuesday morning, the Grammy winner took to Twitter with a personal announcement to his fans and followers.

As it turns out, the man behind hit singles like "Gravity," "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and "Daughters" hasn't had a drink in 365 days.

"One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," John shared with his 1.2 million followers. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment."

He added, "I post this because I want people to know that 'that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak."