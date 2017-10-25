Shantel Jackson Calls Out La'Myia Good During a Group Dinner: "She Can Leave With the Bulls--t!"

Don't start something you can't finish!

What was supposed to be a fun gathering of friends to celebrate Nazanin Mandi's swimsuit line turned into an all out dispute between Shantel Jackson and La'Myia Good on The Platinum Life.

During the conversation, when Shantel brought up their trip to St. Louis—which La'Myia wasn't invited to—La'Myia was less than thrilled with the convo. She even let out a major sigh of boredom before Shantel decided she had enough.

"Girl, why is your vibe so off? You just throw us all off—just off!" Shantel shouted at La'Myia from across the table. "Can't we just have a good time?"