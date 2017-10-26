Kim Kardashian Is Shocked to Learn Her Assistant Is Feeling "Unfulfilled Job-Wise" and Calls Her "Unprofessional"

Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Hear Woman's Emotional HIV Story During "Eye Opening" Visit to Planned Parenthood
Is Kim Kardashian's assistant Steph Shepherd on the brink of quitting?
In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell on Kim.
"How was last night? I heard you went out with Steph," Kim asks Kourtney.
"It was fun. We had a good fun night," Kourt says, adding, "But just a heads up we were talking and she was just saying she didn't know what she wanted to do in life and she feels like maybe she's in a place where like she's unfulfilled job-wise…I feel like she's just looking to like evolve."
A visibly surprised Kim replies, "I mean she does have a bigger role in designing Kimoji and doing stuff like that. But I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me…I mean don't you think that's like a little bit unprofessional?"
E!
"I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up," Kourtney says.
"That's like a convo she should have with me," Kim says.
"Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared," Kourtney explains. "I'm just giving you a heads up because she's probably gonna say something."
See Kim react to the bombshell news in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!