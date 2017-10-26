Kim Kardashian Is Shocked to Learn Her Assistant Is Feeling "Unfulfilled Job-Wise" and Calls Her "Unprofessional"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Kim Kardashian vs. Kylie Jenner: Who Has More Cash?

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1405

Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Hear Woman's Emotional HIV Story During "Eye Opening" Visit to Planned Parenthood

Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Is Kim Kardashian's assistant Steph Shepherd on the brink of quitting?

In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell on Kim.

"How was last night? I heard you went out with Steph," Kim asks Kourtney.

"It was fun. We had a good fun night," Kourt says, adding, "But just a heads up we were talking and she was just saying she didn't know what she wanted to do in life and she feels like maybe she's in a place where like she's unfulfilled job-wise…I feel like she's just looking to like evolve."

A visibly surprised Kim replies, "I mean she does have a bigger role in designing Kimoji and doing stuff like that. But I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me…I mean don't you think that's like a little bit unprofessional?"

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Tipsy at Wine Tasting

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

E!

"I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up," Kourtney says.

"That's like a convo she should have with me," Kim says.

"Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared," Kourtney explains. "I'm just giving you a heads up because she's probably gonna say something." 

See Kim react to the bombshell news in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.