The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Lands Role on Broadway

Kaitlyn Bristowe is heading to Broadway!

The Bachelorette star told listeners the exciting news on her Off the Vine podcast this week. "I have an announcement to make!" Bristowe said Monday. "Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to Broadway."

Bristowe continued, "Yeah so exciting news, I mean I've known about this for a while now. It was originally supposed to be in Vegas, I was gonna host the show, but they moved it to New York over the holidays. It's called Home for the Holidays and it's on Broadway with yours truly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, I'll be the host."

Home for the Holidays will take place at the August Wilson Theatre in NYC from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. In addition to hosting, Bristowe will also be singing with the cast during a couple of songs!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old star tweeted a poster for the show to her followers. "Hosting and joining the cast for a couple songs!!!" Bristowe wrote.

Listen to a clip from Bristowe's podcast above to hear her talk about landing the role and see what her fiancé Shawn Booth had to say about her announcement!

Congratulations to Bristowe on the new gig!

