The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Lands Role on Broadway

Kaitlyn Bristowe is heading to Broadway!

The Bachelorette star told listeners the exciting news on her Off the Vine podcast this week. "I have an announcement to make!" Bristowe said Monday. "Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to Broadway."

Bristowe continued, "Yeah so exciting news, I mean I've known about this for a while now. It was originally supposed to be in Vegas, I was gonna host the show, but they moved it to New York over the holidays. It's called Home for the Holidays and it's on Broadway with yours truly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, I'll be the host."