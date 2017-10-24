All the Details on Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander's Honeymoon Accommodations

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander traveled from Ibiza to Italy for their honeymoon.
The low-key couple, who started a romance on the set of their movie The Light Between Two Oceans in 2014, tied the knot on Oct. 14 in Ibiza. After their weekend of wedding activites, the newlyweds were spotted in Italy celebrating their nuptials.
Fassbender and Vikander were first spotted having dinner at Osteria del Capello in Bologna. The couple then took a picture in Verona that was posted to Instagram. The Instagram user wrote in the comments that the couple were guests at their mother's B&B.
Splash News
That B&B is called Relais dell'Abbazia, which can be found in Verona's historical quarter. A website for the B&B describes it as, "A cosy and quiet atmosphere welcomes guests, caused by thick walls and low ceilings reflecting a dimmed and relaxing light. Françoise and Franco are the friendly and attentive owners who will quickly make you feel at home."
The house has two floors, on the first you can find the kitchen and the lounge area. Outside there's a garden where breakfast is served in the spring and summer months.
The B&B also offers guests a variety of services such as booksharing, taxi service and tours of the city. With the B&B's location, the couple could've enjoyed a number of attractions in the city like the Piazza delle Erbe or Juliet's house.
The website also lists costs of the three rooms in the B&B. The "David" room costs about $250 a night, the "Gaia" room costs $211 a night and the "Ludovico" room also costs about $211.
Each room is furnished with "19th-century country-style furniture" and the rooms have satellite TV and air conditioning. They also each have their own private bathroom.
From the pictures it looks like Fassbender and Vikander are having a great time on their honeymoon! Congratulations again to couple!