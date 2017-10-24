Why You'll Never Catch Kate Middleton Wearing Red Nail Polish

Kate Middleton is known for for chocolate brown tresses and her classically chic style, but there's one thing she's not known for—her nail polish. That's because she doesn't wear any. Who knew?!
That's right, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge isn't going to be hopping on any nail art trends, chrome claws or cat-eye talons because the pregnant mom of two goes completely bare when it comes to her hands.
According to Marie Claire, Middleton has only been photographed once with a manicure and that was on the day 24 million people watched her as she wed Prince William, which was also the day she wore Essie's pale pink Allure.
So why does one of the most fashionable women in the world, whose style is sought out by fans near and far, skimp on the nail primp?
According to Marie Claire UK, the royal dress code dictates that bright nail colors are strictly forbidden for royals and they are instructed to only have natural-looking colors for official events. Apparently, the dutiful duchess prefers to play it safe by going au natural.
So you might see the future queen in an avant garde fascinator at upcoming events but don't ever expect to see her tips dipped in Big Apple Red.
Interestingly enough, Queen Elizabeth II is a fan of polish and prefers to wear Essie's Ballet Slippers and has been doing so for almost three decades.
According to Beauty Crew, in 1989 the Queen's hairdresser wrote to nail polish mogul Essie Weingarten of the brand Essie requesting a bottle of the classic light pink shade for her royal client and ever since then her majesty has been hooked on the neutral shade for the last 28 years.
Consistency is queen!