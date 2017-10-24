Drake Rang in His 31st Birthday With a "Re-Bar Mitzvah"

Drake's 31st birthday party may be the best he's ever had.

In honor of his newest milestone, the rapper rang in his special day in Bar Mitzvah style. He and his celebrity guests headed to Poppy in Los Angeles on Monday night to toast to the star's birthday at midnight—and it was A-list all the way. There was no shortage of famous faces at the bash with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin, Lamar Odom and more all there to honor Drizzy.

Drake turned back the clock somewhat considering the theme was a sporty "Re-Bar Mitzvah." According to a source, the theme was inspired by Drake's age, which, if you reverse it, is 13—the age in which a Jewish teen celebrates his Bar Mitzvah. It's probably safe to say his teenage self would have totally dug this soirée.

Unlike when he was 13, Champagne Papi was able to raise a glass with the help of a parade of 31 Perrier-Jouët Belle Epopque Rose and Virginia Black bottles paired with a band and dozens of sparklers. As a source noted, Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, performed several songs dedicated to "his successful son that he is so proud of."