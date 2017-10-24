Kate Winslet Sidesteps Questions About Woody Allen's Past

Kate Winslet tried to avoid questions about Woody Allen's past in a new interview.

The actress is one of the stars in Allen's new movie Wonder Wheel and during a discussion with Variety, Winslet was asked about allegations of misconduct made against the director and if they impacted her decision to do the movie.

"It's just a difficult discussion," Winslet told the publication. "I'd rather respectfully not enter it today."

Last month, the actress received criticism after she told The New York Times she had an "an extraordinary working experience" with Allen and Roman Polanski. In response Winslet shared with Variety, "I don't read how people respond to things. We're always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it's better to respectfully step away from the discussion."