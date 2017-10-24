Anna Faris Addresses Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors in Unqualified: 7 Juicy Stories From the Mom Star's Memoir

Anna Faris isn't just unqualified—she's also unfiltered.

In her memoir Unqualified (out now), she writes about her "relationships, both disastrous and heartwarming," and shares stories from her youth in Edmonds, Wa., and her life in Hollywood. Anna holds nothing back as she tells stories about her actor ex-husbands Ben Indra and Chris Pratt (who wrote the forward), and she also includes never-before-seen, embarrassing photos.

Here, E! News selects a few highlights from Unqualified:

1. On Losing Her Virginity

Anna lost her virginity at age 17, just a year after she got "drunk" and had her first kiss during a hotel party. At the time, she was still in high school and dating Chad Burke, an older student at the University of Washington. "We were in the frat house, deep into our red Solo cups of jungle juice, and suddenly Chad grabbed my hands, looked into my eyes, and said, 'Anna, I want you to lose your virginity to me,'" she recalls. Anna did, too, but told him she wanted to wait until after her 17th birthday. "I don't know why that age marker was important to me, but my birthday was 10 days later, so I figured we wouldn't have to wait much longer." But, just a few days after her birthday, her vagina "started hemorrhaging" and she lost about 50 percent of her blood in three days. "I had a cyst on my right ovary—the particularly gnarly kind that has hair and teeth is just incredibly gross." After a weeklong hospitalization, she needed to heal. So, in January, she told him she wanted to lose her virginity at lunch. "That's what we did. And it was horrible."