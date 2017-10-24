R. Kelly's Ex-Girfriend Kitti Jones Accuses Him of Years of Alleged Abuse, Sexual Coercion and Punishment

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones participated in a controversial July Buzzfeed News report, in which the parents of women and former women in R. Kelly's alleged "circle" claimed he held women in a cult-like environment. Now, Jones has come forward with more specific allegations against the star.

In a newly penned report from Rolling Stone, the radio DJ described years of alleged abuse, punishment and sexual coercion at the hands of the Grammy winner between the years 2011 and 2013. In response to her allegations, R. Kelly denies any wrongdoing or mistreatment of women.

As Jones recalled in her interview with the magazine, she first met the star in the spring of 2011 at an after-party in Texas. After the two spoke for the first time, according to Jones, R. Kelly gave her his number, invited her to his next tour stop and texted her late that night asking for a picture.

Two months of texting and phone calls later, the singer flew Jones to his "getaway spot" in Denver. After answering the door, "He brushed past me," Jones told Rolling Stone. "I'm thinking we're going to hug or peck each other. But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself."