Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski Wear the Same Mismatched Shoes

Believe it or not, wearing two different shoes at the same time is in fashion.

Yesterday evening Selena Gomez appeared on the black carpet of the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards wearing the perfect LBD, sleek bun and gold hoops. At first, it seemed simplistic for an event celebrating fashion risk takers. Then, with the right angle, you caught a glimpse of the star's shoes. With her thin-strapped Jacquemus dress, the star wore the designer's nude heels with mismatched wood-accented heels.

The designer takes the expression "block heels" literally, with two separate heels that look very similar to a children's block set. One heel is a yellow ball. The other includes three wooden blocks in various shapes. Together, they're geometric and complimentary, but not the same.