Fiona the Hippo Adorably Photobombs Marriage Proposal

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Woody Allen, Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet Sidesteps Questions About Woody Allen's Past

Anna Faris, Unqualified

Anna Faris Addresses Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors in Unqualified: 7 Juicy Stories From the Mom Star's Memoir

Asiah Collins, The Platinum Life 103

Nazanin Mandi and Asiah Collins Sweat Out the Toxins Before a Big Photoshoot on The Platinum Life

These are pretty much the cutest photos ever.

In early October, Hayley Roll and her boyfriend Nick Kelble took a trip to the Cincinnati Zoo. While there, Kelble got down on one knee and proposed to Roll! This moment was made even more exciting when Fiona the hippo decided to adorably photobomb the couple's proposal. 

"Nick and I had been long distance for a while when we first started dating," Roll tells E! News exclusively. "Fiona was something we could talk about and obsess over together. We always kept up with her and still adore her. When we went to the zoo that day, it was pouring rain and we hardly saw any of the other animals. We just really wanted to meet Fiona for the first time!"

Read

Tiger Gives Birth to Cubs at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Roll later posted a series of photos from the special day to Instagram that show Fiona the hippo in the background watching the couple get engaged.

"We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day," Roll captioned her Instagram post. "Here's to many more years of going to zoos with you."

So sweet!

Fiona was born six weeks premature in Jan. 2017 and is the "smallest hippo ever to survive," according to the Cincinnati Zoo website. The zoo has also documented her story with The Fiona Show, a series of videos posted to Facebook that show her journey.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Animals , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.