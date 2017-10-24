Star Jones Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ricardo Lugo

Star Jones said yes!

The journalist and former View co-host is engaged to boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, a source confirms to E! News. Jones and Lugo have been together since 2016 and the couple often posts cute photos together on social media.

On Monday, the couple attended the Angel Ball in New York City and posted a sweet selfie from the event. "Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," Jones captioned the photo.

Talking about her fiancé on Monday at the event, Jones told Us Weekly, "He's wonderful. I'm happy and that's all anybody outside of my family needs to know."