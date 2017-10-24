Kelly Dodd Accuses Meghan King Edmonds of Having an Affair With Jim Edmonds While He Was Still Married

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Meghan King Edmonds are no longer the BFFs they seemed to be on previous seasons. As a result, Kelly wasn't afraid to share some juicy details about how her co-star got together with her baseball hubby Jim Edmonds during an interview on Daily Pop.

In case you aren't caught up on the most recent RHOC season, Meghan and Kelly got in a heated argument over a text message exchange in which they both accused the other of cheating on her spouse (or, soon-to-be-ex spouse in Kelly's case). Meghan asked Kelly if a certain mystery man was her boyfriend. Kelly said the man she was referring to was a guy "who's like my brother" and fired back by telling Meghan her husband had a mistress. Meghan was pregnant with her daughter Aspen at the time.

Watch the whole thing go down here: