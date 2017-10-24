Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us' Next 2 Episodes: "I Was Crying My Head Off"

Jack Pearson is celebrating.
Though his character is unfortunately no longer with us on This Is Us, at least in the present-day timeline, Milo Ventimiglia was ready to gush over last week's big reveal: Kate (Chrissy Metz) is pregnant! While she's yet to share the good news with her fiancé, Ventimiglia dished to E! News' Zuri Hall at GLSEN's Respect Awards over the weekend about how Toby (Chris Sullivan) will react on the NBC hit's all-new episode, airing tonight.
"I think Toby's going to be awesome with it. I mean, Toby's awesome," Ventimiglia told us. "Chris Sullivan...he's such a boisterous man, an excited man, I mean and Toby's character is so full of heart. It just makes me sad that Jack never got to meet Toby, But I think it's going to be pretty fun when he celebrates it."
NBC
As for what he thinks Jack's advice to the expecting parents would be, Ventimiglia simply said, "'Just love the baby.' He's very simple with his words!"
While This Is Us is known for making its viewers cry on a weekly basis, our Papa Pearson hinted that the next two episodes might give your tear ducts a bit of a breather. "I don't know if it ranks up there like heavier tears, but there are definitely some tears to be cried out. There is some fun!"
But then Ventimiglia remembered he had just watched the next two episodes earlier that day with co-star Mandy Moore, their tradition (Awww!), and said, "Nevermind, I was crying my head off!"
To hear more scoop on what's ahead on This Is Us, watch our interview with Ventimiglia above now.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)