How American Horror Story Ditched the Supernatural to Deliver One of Its Best Seasons Yet

Ghosts. Demonic possession. Witchcraft. Vampires. The lost colony of Roanoke.

For six spooky seasons, Ryan Murphy and his team have leaned hard into the supernatural to deliver the scares on American Horror Story. FX's landmark anthology series' only rule seemed to be: There are no rules. Minotaurs in New Orleans? Sure! A man with a face on the back of his head rising on Halloween to collect the souls of freak show performers? Why not? Alien abduction? Throw it in there.

Installment after installment, Murphy would plumb the depths of the supernatural playbook, cramming as much as possible in to each run of episodes in an effort to keep us entertained. But somewhere along the way, the recipe became muddled, the scares less, well, scary, and watching became something of an exercise in just keeping up.

And then along came Cult.