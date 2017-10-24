Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

There's been a lot of rumors that more than one sister in the Kardashian family is pregnant.

In September, several outlets reported that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with Travis Scott, and multiple sources told E! News that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashianalso confirmed that she and Kanye West are expect their third child via surrogate. Imagine future family Christmas cards!

Always the jokester, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian reportedly told Grazia that she was with child, too. "I'm pregnant," she reportedly told the magazine.

But don't expect this mother of three to become a mother of four anytime soon. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star insisted that she was only kidding.