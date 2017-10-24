Anna Faris Shares Her Story of Sexual Harassment on a Movie Set

Anna Faris is sharing her own story of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

In the 95th episode of her Unqualified podcast, released Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress recalled feeling "small" after a director behaved inappropriately towards her on a movie set. (Faris did not identify the director or the film.) "I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder. I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf, and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle," Faris said. "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.'"

But not a single crew member said anything, so Faris—feeling belittled—didn't say anything, either. "And that's how I dismissed it. I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing.' Like, 'It's not that big of a deal. Come on, Faris. Buck up. It's not that big of a deal.' Like, 'Just giggle.' But it made me feel small," the Mom star confessed. "And, you know, he wouldn't have done that to the lead male."