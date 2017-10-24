James Corden and Jimmy Fallon Track Down Melania Trump's "Body Double"

YouTube
Leave it to the late-night hosts to get down to the truth.
If you were living under a digital rock last week, the Internet was ablaze with a conspiracy theory that Melania Trump was replaced with a body double. The wild claim was sparked after President Donald Trump spoke to press by the White House lawn while Melania stood beside him, clad in a trench coat and sunglasses. Some like Andrea Wagner Barton watched the speech and took to social media to point out some oddities.
"Will the real Melania please stand up? Is it me or during his speech today a decoy 'stood in' for Melania??" she wrote on Facebook. "And....Why would the moron say 'my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here...' Seriously, watch very closely!"
Well, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon were certainly watching closely—close enough that they managed to track down the first lady's "body double."
For fans of The Late Late Show, Melania's twin certainly looked familiar. Check out the clip above to see for yourself.
Meanwhile, Fallon managed to score an interview with the mystery woman, who insisted she is the real Melania. So, the late-night host put her to the test with three simple questions she should have been able to answer.
Needless to say, she didn't exactly pass with flying colors.
Of course, this is all one big joke, especially considering Melania made it abundantly clear it was really her when she took off her sunglasses during the event.
Meanwhile, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN, "Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation."