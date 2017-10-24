James Corden and Jimmy Fallon Track Down Melania Trump's "Body Double"

Leave it to the late-night hosts to get down to the truth.

If you were living under a digital rock last week, the Internet was ablaze with a conspiracy theory that Melania Trump was replaced with a body double. The wild claim was sparked after President Donald Trump spoke to press by the White House lawn while Melania stood beside him, clad in a trench coat and sunglasses. Some like Andrea Wagner Barton watched the speech and took to social media to point out some oddities.

"Will the real Melania please stand up? Is it me or during his speech today a decoy 'stood in' for Melania??" she wrote on Facebook. "And....Why would the moron say 'my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here...' Seriously, watch very closely!"

Well, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon were certainly watching closely—close enough that they managed to track down the first lady's "body double."