Why Nick Lachey Is Full of Pride After His Dancing With the Stars Elimination

Nick Lachey is disappointed. It's only natural. The singer and professional partner Peta Murgatroyd were booted from Dancing With the Stars during week six, "A Night at the movies." The duo received a 26 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and guest Shania Twain. For their samba to "Wild Wild West" by Will Smith, Dru Hill and Kol Moe Dee.

"Of course you're disappointed. You don't do something like this and want to go out earlier than the championship. That's human nature," Nick told E! News after the show. "But If I had to measure this in terms of effort and in terms of commitment I know that I gave it everything I had and tried as hard as I possibly could so that's why I could walk away with this feeling of success and accomplishment."