Watch George Clooney Choose Between His Famous Friends in "Who Would You Call?" Game

George Clooney has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood. In a new game with E! News' Sibley Scoles, the Suburbicon director picked which pals he would call on for various scenarios.

For instance, the Ocean's Eleven actor said he'd probably call Brad Pitt over Matt Damon to babysit the twins if he was going on a last-minute date night with his wife Amal Clooney.

"Brad's got six kids. How many has he got? Matt's got four," Clooney said, pondering his response. "I guess I'd have to go with Brad on that one. He's got more kids—better juggling."

Some questions were easy for The Descendants star to answer. When asked if he'd rather take dance lessons from Jennifer Lopez or Ryan Gosling, Clooney was quick to pick Jenny from the Block.

"Look, I know he was a teen dancer and stuff like that, but I've seen him dance as an older man. I think you need to go with J-Lo on this one," Clooney said. "You guys agree, right? Besides my moves are much closer to J-Lo's than they are to Ryan's."