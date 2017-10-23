Dancing With the Stars' Movie Night Doesn't Give One of Its Couples a Hollywood Happy Ending

Lights, camera…it's A Night at the Movies night!
Dancing With the Stars took inspiration from the big screen for its show on Monday night, with the remaining couples performing songs to convey a specific movie genre. And guess who turned up as a guest judge? Shania Twain...who has never been in a movie, but whatever! She's got an album to promote and who doesn't love Shania?!
Sadly, it wasn't a Hollywood ending for one couple, as Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (For real?!),found themselves in jeopardy.
And the couple to leave the competition? Nick and Peta. "I enjoyed it," the 98 Degrees singer said. "I came in not a very good dancer, going to leave not a very good dancer, but I'm proud of the effort I gave."
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: 36/40
The couple, who had their best dance yet last week, landed the foreign film category and the tango. "My technique does not compare to Jordan and Lindsey," the competitive WWE star said, noting the show has helped her me more vulnerable. (She calls Artem her "Russian therapist.") While their dance was intense and aggressive, Artem had a bit of a stumble. "I loved it," Len Goodman said, but did he notice Artem's slip, saying it could've been his new hairstyle throwing off his balance. Carrie Ann Inaba said Nikki is this close to looking like one of the show's pros.
Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 30/40
The Property Brothers bro became an action star for the night, bringing a bravado to the paso doble. A 10-time national Karate champ, Drew relied on his impressive skills to fully embody an action hero. "I need to do twice as much work," Drew said of beating his competition. And his karate-filled performance was a hit with the audience, but not the judges, as they thought maybe he was a little too excited during it. "It was so much fun to watch...it was entertaining, but there were mistakes," Carrie Ann said. "I'm not overly convinced you'll be safe next week," Len said. Ouch!
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 26/40
A Western-style samba? Sure, why not! Even before knowing they were in jeopardy, the couple was stressed in rehearsals. "I feel like an idiot trying to be a dancer," Nick said, while Peta admitted he was the worst week for him to lose his confidence. "It was Mad Max and How the West Was Lost to Samba," Bruno Tonioli said (though we're not sure what he meant, per usual), while the "entertainment value was very high," per Shania. All four judges wanted Nick to have more confidence in himself...before giving him two 6s. Oof.
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 31/40
1. How were they in jeopardy?! 2. What better genre than sports for the former Paralympic swimmer? For their paso doble, the pair brought the hockey rink to the ballroom, "I may look sweet, but I've always been competitive," Victoria said, with Val saying she needs to show off a more aggressive side. Cut to Victoria and Val facing off in a swimming race. She won, obvi. As for their routine, complete with hockey sticks, Carrie Ann said it was "so tight," Len liked the concept, and Shania, a Canadian, said, "It was the most innovative hockey game" she has ever seen. (But gave them a 7?)
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 37/40
The NFL legend was tasked with a jive homage to the spy genre, so he channeled his inner 007. "I'm the black James Bond," he said. Though he was in jeopardy, T.O. said his goal was to get a 10 this week, and to "steal" one from Len. To get tips on how to get a 10 from Len, Terrell goes undercover as "Pete, the new audio guy" in other people's rehearsals. As for Len's critique? "It wasn't quite Double-O-heaven!" But then said it was his best dance so far.
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 31/40
"Hearing my name called really hit me hard," Frankie, whose consistently had some of the highest scores, admitted of being in the bottom two last week. This week, they were given an animated jazz dance, which included mushrooms and Frankie sporting a '70s-style blue and black wig. And he did the worm! "It was a psychedelic treat," Bruno said, noting they lost their timing several times, with Carrie Ann also noticing some mistakes.
Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy: 36/40
The quick-step was the perfect dance to pay homage to musicals, with Len saying he wanted "glitz and glamour." And get both...and also a lost skirt, which was accidental, but had Vanessa and Maks cracking up after the performance. "You killed it," Bruno said. "That was delicious."
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 39/40
Coming off of their perfect score, the pressure was on for the fronrtunners, who were tasked with a rumba to capture the drama genre. But during rehearsals, some of Jordan's old gymnastics injuries were bringing his confidence down. But Jordan's hips don't lie, as the judges still loved his performance, except for one hand movement Jordan did that Len was not into. At all. "These little contrived things get on my nerves!" Tell us how ya really feel!
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 40/40
If anyone can make a sci-fi tango work, it's Mark. He's playing a mad scientist, with Lindsey as his creation (aka his perfect partner). "I'm obsessive when it comes to building dances." Understatement of the season, Mark? But it paid off, as Tom Bergeron summed it up perfectly: "It was sexy and creepy and wonderful." Seriously, it was one of the best performances in the show's recent history, and the judges couldn't stop gushing. "It is the best dance of the season," Bruno said.
DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.