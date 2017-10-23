Kevin Can Wait Star Chris Roach Says Leah Remini Makes Kevin James ''More Funny''

CBS
Kevin Can Wait has been making headlines ever since producers killed off Kevin James' current TV wife Erinn Hayes for his one-time TV wife Leah Remini. And now one of the show's cast members, Chris Roach, who plays Mott on CBS’ sitcom, says that after he saw the former King of Queens stars play off each other, he understood what all the fuss was about.
In an interview with Chanel Omari on StarShop on Monday, Roach said that everyone on set was talking about Remini and James' onscreen connection and that the first time he saw James with Remini, who appeared on season one as a guest star, he was floored.
"I thought Erinn and Kevin had great chemistry on season 1, and I would hear people go around and say, 'but you have to see the chemistry between Leah and Kevin? It's undeniable and magnetic.' I didn't really understand until I saw it for myself. When you see it, you're like, 'Ok now I get it.' The two of them together are just magnetic. She makes him more funny."
"It was never personal to kill off Erinn Hayes' character," he added.
As others have said about the shocking plot move (which never got addressed onscreen), Roach said it happened to keep the show going.
"The whole point of the show was that they needed more of a story line to continue the series. Erinn's character was never meant to last. She was amazing while it lasted. The truth is her getting killed off the show suddenly was the point Kevin was trying to make: in real life, these things can happen and sometimes are not explainable, because that's life. He wanted to portray that authentic message throughout the series."
James echoed a similar sentiment on Oct. 14.
"The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive," he told the New York Daily News. "If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas."
Of her guest star appearance in season one, James gushed, "When she came on...it was just the greatest." He added, "Fans loved it, everybody on the crew loved it. We just knew right away, so we thought, 'How can we get her here full-time to be on the show?'"
Just kill off the other female lead, that's all!
Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays on CBS.