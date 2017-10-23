Kevin Can Wait Star Chris Roach Says Leah Remini Makes Kevin James ''More Funny''

It's not personal, it's the business of comedy...

Kevin Can Wait has been making headlines ever since producers killed off Kevin James' current TV wife Erinn Hayes for his one-time TV wife Leah Remini. And now one of the show's cast members, Chris Roach, who plays Mott on CBS’ sitcom, says that after he saw the former King of Queens stars play off each other, he understood what all the fuss was about.

In an interview with Chanel Omari on StarShop on Monday, Roach said that everyone on set was talking about Remini and James' onscreen connection and that the first time he saw James with Remini, who appeared on season one as a guest star, he was floored.